Home Free Comic Soak in the last days of summer with VERONICA #28!

Archie’s long-awaited Facsimile Line continues today with a fun-in-the-sun treat, a full page-by-page reprint of 1993’s VERONICA #28!

Cover of VERONICA #28: Facsimile Edition. Veronica swan dives into a swimming pool wearing a yellow bikini with pink floral print. Outside in the snow, Archie and Reggie look on with eager looks on their faces. The snow beneath their feet has melted into puddles and is now boiling.

While we bid farewell to summer and wisps of fall sneak in, these final warm days are a great time to check in with this all-time classic summer issue, packed with hijinks on the beach, far-away vacations, and the two-parter “Mall In the Family” by George Gladir and Stan Goldberg. And the best part of a Facsimile edition is it includes every page of the original, including the ads! It’s like taking a time machine to the ’90s.

You can sneak a peek below, including the complete “Looking for Love” by Angelo DeCesare and Stan Goldberg. And once you’re caught up, you can grab your own piece of Archie history here!

 

An interior story page from VERONICA #28 FACSIMILE EDITION

