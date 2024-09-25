Soak in the last days of summer with VERONICA #28!

Archie’s long-awaited Facsimile Line continues today with a fun-in-the-sun treat, a full page-by-page reprint of 1993’s VERONICA #28!

While we bid farewell to summer and wisps of fall sneak in, these final warm days are a great time to check in with this all-time classic summer issue, packed with hijinks on the beach, far-away vacations, and the two-parter “Mall In the Family” by George Gladir and Stan Goldberg. And the best part of a Facsimile edition is it includes every page of the original, including the ads! It’s like taking a time machine to the ’90s.

You can sneak a peek below, including the complete “Looking for Love” by Angelo DeCesare and Stan Goldberg. And once you’re caught up, you can grab your own piece of Archie history here!