It's DECISION time for Archie Andrews!

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Archie jumps off of a bed saying he can't take it anymore, he's been trying to decide between Betty and Veronica for what feels like 80 years. Jughead, laying next to Hot Dog, says maybe even 84 years.

Betty or Veronica? It’s the eternal question, but also maybe not so eternal, as it seems like today’s the day when Archie finally decides — or at least that’s what it looks like from this preview of ARCHIE: THE DECISION, in stores now!

Archie and the rest of the Riverdale gang, including Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and others, float in front of a blue background after being toppled from a pedestal. Several coins flip in the background, and on two of them we can see the images of Betty and Veronica.In a new full-length story called “Everyone Flips Out” by NY Times bestselling writer Tom King with art by Archie Legend Dan Parent, Archie realizes things have gone on this way for a bit too long (84 years, according to Jughead’s count?). It’s time to decide between his two favorite girls, but how? The only way he can think: by flipping a coin.

Now, you might think that’s not a very sound way to make such an important life decision . . . and you are right! Things go haywire from there as, well, everyone flips out! All of Riverdale gets in on the circus that ensues since everyone — including all of us IRL — are dying to know how it turns out. And you can do exactly that when you grab your copy here after reading the sneak preview below!

An interior story page from ARCHIE: THE DECISION

