It’s DECISION time for Archie Andrews!

Betty or Veronica? It’s the eternal question, but also maybe not so eternal, as it seems like today’s the day when Archie finally decides — or at least that’s what it looks like from this preview of ARCHIE: THE DECISION, in stores now!

In a new full-length story called “Everyone Flips Out” by NY Times bestselling writer Tom King with art by Archie Legend Dan Parent, Archie realizes things have gone on this way for a bit too long (84 years, according to Jughead’s count?). It’s time to decide between his two favorite girls, but how? The only way he can think: by flipping a coin.

Now, you might think that’s not a very sound way to make such an important life decision . . . and you are right! Things go haywire from there as, well, everyone flips out! All of Riverdale gets in on the circus that ensues since everyone — including all of us IRL — are dying to know how it turns out. And you can do exactly that when you grab your copy here after reading the sneak preview below!