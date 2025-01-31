Valentine’s Day rules in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #22!

Love is in the air in this week’s all-Valentine’s Day issue of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST!

That special day rolls on this week, and it’s so special that we just had to call this week’s installment of the themed SHOWCASE DIGEST series, “Archie’s Valentine’s Day Special”! It pairs great with last week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #147 in celebrating Riverdale romances in all their hilarity. You can start reading now with the complete classic, “Valentine Male” by Kathleen Webb and Stan Goldberg.

And that’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of sweet Archie tales! You can get your own copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!