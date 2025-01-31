Home Free Comic Valentine’s Day rules in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #22!

Valentine’s Day rules in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #22!

,

Panel from an Archie Comics story. Veronica is opening a huge bag of mail. Archie asks if all that mail is hers. She says of course it is, it's Valentine's Day.

Love is in the air in this week’s all-Valentine’s Day issue of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST!

Cover of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #22: ARCHIE'S VALENTINE'S SPECIAL. Betty, Archie, Veronica, Valerie, Cheryl, and Jughead all float within designed heart shapes. Jughead looks longingly at a cheeseburger that's in its own heart shape. The cover type reads: The Official Comic Book of Valentine's Day.That special day rolls on this week, and it’s so special that we just had to call this week’s installment of the themed SHOWCASE DIGEST series, “Archie’s Valentine’s Day Special”! It pairs great with last week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #147 in celebrating Riverdale romances in all their hilarity. You can start reading now with the complete classic, “Valentine Male” by Kathleen Webb and Stan Goldberg.

And that’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of sweet Archie tales! You can get your own copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!

 

 

 

Interior story page from ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #22: VALENTINE’S SPECIAL

Comments are closed.