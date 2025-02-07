Home Free Comic The Spirits of Valentine’s Day return in ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR!

The Spirits of Valentine's Day return in ARCHIE'S VALENTINE'S SPECTACULAR!

Panel from an Archie Comics story. Hearts and Flowers, two of the magical spirits of Valentine's Day (each is a cartoon version of their name) walk through Riverdale, saying that it's a place where love grows, so much that they've chosen it for their home away from home.

Love — and magical mischief — rule the day in this week’s ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR!

Cover of ARCHIE'S VALENTINE'S SPECTACULAR #1. Archie, Betty, and Veronica sit on top of a giant pink heart that floats above a blue background. Betty and Archie each hold a heart while Veronica holds a bouquet of flowers. Surrounding the trio is an assortment of floating character heads in stylized hearts, including Cassie Cloud, Randolph, Eliza, Stacy, Josie, and the spirits of Valentine's Day: Flowers, Hearts, and Candy.Valentine’s Day is so close we can taste that box of chocolates, and that means the spirits of the day can’t be too far behind! Those magical imps known as Hearts, Flowers, and Candy have been eagerly waiting for this day all year, and Riverdale’s romantic couples are in for some upheaval. It all goes down in “Riverdale Is Where the Heart Is” by Jamie Lee Rotante and Holly G!, and you can sneak a peek below!

And that’s just the start of a full collectible keepsake celebrating the season with classic Valentine’s hijinx from throughout Archie history. Start reading now with the complete Moose Mason misadventure “Love Is a Football Field” by Daniel Kibblesmith and Rex Lindsey, right after the preview. When you’re caught up, you can get your own copy here for yourself and/or that special someone!

 

 

 

Interior story page from ARCHIE'S VALENTINE'S SPECTACULAR

