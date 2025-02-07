The Spirits of Valentine’s Day return in ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR!

Love — and magical mischief — rule the day in this week’s ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR!

Valentine’s Day is so close we can taste that box of chocolates, and that means the spirits of the day can’t be too far behind! Those magical imps known as Hearts, Flowers, and Candy have been eagerly waiting for this day all year, and Riverdale’s romantic couples are in for some upheaval. It all goes down in “Riverdale Is Where the Heart Is” by Jamie Lee Rotante and Holly G!, and you can sneak a peek below!

And that’s just the start of a full collectible keepsake celebrating the season with classic Valentine’s hijinx from throughout Archie history. Start reading now with the complete Moose Mason misadventure “Love Is a Football Field” by Daniel Kibblesmith and Rex Lindsey, right after the preview. When you’re caught up, you can get your own copy here for yourself and/or that special someone!