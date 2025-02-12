New Archie Comics Releases for 2/12/25

The New Crusaders are back in action in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 12, 2025:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #358

BRAND NEW STORY: The MLJ Museum is proud to welcome the New Crusaders for an event that’s sure to be magical, except they’re nowhere to be found! That’s not the only weird thing going on. Does anyone else think that those toys look a little TOO lifelike? If only there was a teenage witch around to help spell out what’s really going on.

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/12

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS