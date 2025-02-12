Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 2/12/25

New Archie Comics Releases for 2/12/25

, ,

The New Crusaders are back in action in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 12, 2025:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

 

Cover of ARCHIE DIGEST #358. Betty and Veronica float above a depiction of Archie's head on a bright orange background, surrounded by pink and red hearts.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #358

BRAND NEW STORY: The MLJ Museum is proud to welcome the New Crusaders for an event that’s sure to be magical, except they’re nowhere to be found! That’s not the only weird thing going on. Does anyone else think that those toys look a little TOO lifelike? If only there was a teenage witch around to help spell out what’s really going on.

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/12
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!

 

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of PEP COMICS #27. The Shield, a patriotic superhero, his sidekick Dusty, and The Hangman superhero fly towards an oversized fist punching through a stylized version of the US Bill of Rights. The fist wears a Nazi ring and a ring with the symbol of the 1940s Japanese empire.

Cover of PEP COMICS #28. The Hangman superhero faces off against a Nazi villain in the shadow of a hangman's noose. They stand on top of a stylized map of the USA. Hangman says, "Captain Swastika, the noose is a symbol of your fate." Swastika replies, "Not this time, Hangman! You've met your master."

Comments are closed.