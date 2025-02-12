New Archie Comics Releases for 2/12/25

The New Crusaders are back in action in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 12, 2025:
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #358
BRAND NEW STORY: The MLJ Museum is proud to welcome the New Crusaders for an event that’s sure to be magical, except they’re nowhere to be found! That’s not the only weird thing going on. Does anyone else think that those toys look a little TOO lifelike? If only there was a teenage witch around to help spell out what’s really going on.
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/12
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
