Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 9/18/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 9/18/24

, , ,

The mysterious Wonder Teen X returns in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 18, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Cover of WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #35. Archie, Betty, and Veronica sit on a yellow crescent moon, floating against a field of stars in a purple night sky. Jughead floats by on his own yellow star in the background.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #35

BRAND NEW STORY! A broken urn at the Riverdale Museum has unleashed an ancient spirit that threatens to menace the whole town. It’s up to Powerteen and Super Teen to save the day! But when they’re joined by an enigmatic new suphero, WonderTeen X, they’ll have two mysteries to solve: how to contain the ancient spirit and finding out who this new hero is!

Script: Bill Golliher
Pencils: Holly G!
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/18
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!

 

 

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of LAUGH #10. Betty and Veronica are standing outside their summer stock theater with Archie. Veronica tells him they're looking for a handsome boy to act in their play. He looks pleased. In the next panel she asks him if he'll help them find one, and he looks at the viewer, dismayed.

 

Cover of PEP #392. Reggie is at a computer in the computer science lab at school. Archie tells Betty that Reggie is so obnoxious, not even the computers are talking to him.

Comments are closed.