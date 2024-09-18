New Archie Comics Releases for 9/18/24

The mysterious Wonder Teen X returns in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 18, 2024:

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #35

BRAND NEW STORY! A broken urn at the Riverdale Museum has unleashed an ancient spirit that threatens to menace the whole town. It’s up to Powerteen and Super Teen to save the day! But when they’re joined by an enigmatic new suphero, WonderTeen X, they’ll have two mysteries to solve: how to contain the ancient spirit and finding out who this new hero is!

Script: Bill Golliher

Pencils: Holly G!

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/18

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

