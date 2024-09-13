Halloween starts now in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #20!

The Official Comic Book of Halloween is back this week with ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECIAL, the latest and greatest issue of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST!

Archie’s Halloween comics are a fangtastic tradition for good reason — the Archie Archives are packed with tricks and treats, whether they’re spooky tales of monsters, ghosts, and things that go bump in the night, mishaps at a costume party, or plain old All Hallow’s Eve hijinx.

In ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECIAL, you’re getting 192 pages of Halloween Archie-style — it’s all chiller, no filler! And you can start reading now with the complete 11-page ghost story below, “The Uninvited Guest” by Dick Malmgren and Stan Goldberg. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own copy here (or grab a few for those luckiest of trick-or-treaters!). And Happy Halloween!