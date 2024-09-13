Home Free Comic Halloween starts now in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #20!

Halloween starts now in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #20!

,

Panel from an Archie Comics story. A ghostly sound emenates from outside in the hall at school. Archie, Ms. Grundy, Reggie, Betty, and Veronica run outside to see what it is.

The Official Comic Book of Halloween is back this week with ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECIAL, the latest and greatest issue of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST!

Cover of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #20, with a cover blurb reading: Halloween Special. Archie wears a vampire costume, and Betty and Veronica both wear witch costumes. Betty and Veronica stir a witch's cauldron filled with bubbling green liquid.

Archie’s Halloween comics are a fangtastic tradition for good reason —  the Archie Archives are packed with tricks and treats, whether they’re spooky tales of monsters, ghosts, and things that go bump in the night, mishaps at a costume party, or plain old All Hallow’s Eve hijinx.

In ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECIAL, you’re getting 192 pages of Halloween Archie-style — it’s all chiller, no filler! And you can start reading now with the complete 11-page ghost story below, “The Uninvited Guest” by Dick Malmgren and Stan Goldberg. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own copy here (or grab a few for those luckiest of trick-or-treaters!). And Happy Halloween!

 

An interior story page from ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #20

Comments are closed.