New Archie Comics Releases for 7/31/24

Archie’s demonic battle concludes and Sabrina welcomes back classic character Ophelia Glutenschnable, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale July 31, 2024:

ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #3 (of 3)

The epic horror event of the summer comes to its shocking end! At Jughead’s insistence, Archie is willing to make amends with someone important to him—but what he discovers will force him to make a choice that could change his life. It’s finally time for Archie to decide—will he give himself over fully to Alistair, or retain the parts of himself that make him Archie? Find out in this jaw-dropping conclusion that will have readers talking for years to come.

Script: Aubrey Sitterson

Art: Megan Hutchison, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Megan Hutchison, Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Reiko Murakami, Luana Vecchio

On Sale Date: 7/31

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #142

BRAND NEW STORY! A day on the beach leads to a magical mystery that Sabrina must solve, but she’ll need some help from an old friend: witness the wobbly magic of Ophelia Glutenschnable!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/31

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS