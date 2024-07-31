Archie’s epic JUDGMENT DAY is a fight to the finish!

Archie’s battle against the demon hordes rips to a bloody conclusion in today’s ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #3, and it’s an ending you’ll never forget!

The last two issues of the blood-curdling horror series have shown us our fair share of Riverdale friends turned monstrous and Archie’s increasingly brutal tactics to save the town he loves. It all catches up to him now in the explosive final battle written by Aubrey Sitterson with jaw-dropping art by Megan Hutchison and Matt Herms.

The surprises are so intense we couldn’t show them to you, but you can sneak a peek inside here before grabbing your soon-to-be-collectible copy here!