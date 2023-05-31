New Archie Comics Releases for 5/31/23

Fly Girl, Pureheart, Inferno the Fire-Breather, and more are all here in today’s releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale May 31, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Spring Breaking and Entering,” Pureheart and Fly-Girl’s plans for a fun spring break are foiled by the arrival of two villains, Smash & Grab! But will Pureheart be able to resist the allure of beach time in order to solve a crime?

Then, in “Can’t Top This,” Inferno is hot on the (balloon) tail of villain Kennel Kween, as the evildoer takes to the skies in a hot air balloon! Will he be able to take her down (literally!)?

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Steven Butler, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/31

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

