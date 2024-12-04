New Archie Comics Releases for 12/4/24

It’s a very Sabrina Christmas and Wilbur returns for some holiday hijinx, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 4, 2024:

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Amber Nightstone—Sabrina’s fiercest magical rival—is on a mission: get Sabrina the best Christmas gift ever?!

Script: Ian Flynn

Pencils: Holly G!

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #356

BRAND NEW STORY: Wilbur Wilkin is hosting a Christmas party—and everyone’s invited! It’s going to be a Secret Santa gift exchange for the ages, but when Archie’s rivalry with Wilbur amps up, will everyone get what they want?

Script: Tom DeFalco

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/4

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

