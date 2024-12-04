New Archie Comics Releases for 12/4/24

It’s a very Sabrina Christmas and Wilbur returns for some holiday hijinx, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 4, 2024:
ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)
BRAND NEW STORY: Amber Nightstone—Sabrina’s fiercest magical rival—is on a mission: get Sabrina the best Christmas gift ever?!
Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Holly G!
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #356
BRAND NEW STORY: Wilbur Wilkin is hosting a Christmas party—and everyone’s invited! It’s going to be a Secret Santa gift exchange for the ages, but when Archie’s rivalry with Wilbur amps up, will everyone get what they want?
Script: Tom DeFalco
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/4
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
