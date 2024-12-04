Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 12/4/24

Story panel from ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR. Archie, Jughead, Wilbur, and many other characters are at a crowded Christmas party. Archie asks for help looking for anything suspicious.

It’s a very Sabrina Christmas and Wilbur returns for some holiday hijinx, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 4, 2024:

Cover of ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR. Archie is in the foreground with his arms around Betty and Veronica. Jughead stands behind them waving at the viewer, and Sabrina is next to him casting a magical spell, with sparkles floating around her hand. Behind them all in the background, Josie and the Pussycats are singling Christmas carols. They're in a snowy forest and everyone is wearing winter gear.

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Amber Nightstone—Sabrina’s fiercest magical rival—is on a mission: get Sabrina the best Christmas gift ever?!

Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Holly G!
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Cover of ARCHIE DIGEST #356. Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead are each depicted in an ornament hanging on a Christmas tree.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #356

BRAND NEW STORY: Wilbur Wilkin is hosting a Christmas party—and everyone’s invited! It’s going to be a Secret Santa gift exchange for the ages, but when Archie’s rivalry with Wilbur amps up, will everyone get what they want?

Script: Tom DeFalco
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/4
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

