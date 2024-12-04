Amber ruins Christmas in ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!

We’re adding some extra magic to the holiday season with a witch-tacular throwdown in today’s new issue of ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!

Christmas is a time for sharing, giving, and soaking in all the yuletide joy that comes with it. Well, maybe not if you’re a bad witch with an epic grudge against your arch-rival! That’s the deal with Amber Nightstone this year as Christmas approaches and she can’t be upstaged by Sabrina, her good-natured enemy. If Sabrina is a top-tier gifter, Amber will do her one better! It’s a whole bunch of holiday fun in the hilarious “Revenge Gifting” by Ian Flynn and Holly G!, and you can start reading it below!

And as an extra special treat for super Archie fans, the rest of the issue collects superhero-starring Christmas tales featuring tons of action and laughs in the Archie tradtion, including “The Shield in S’no Problem” by Ian Flynn and The Kennedy Brothers, which you can read in full below. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own copy here. And have a super-powered week!