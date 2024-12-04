Home Free Comic Amber ruins Christmas in ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!

Story panel from ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR. Amber nightstone Says she can't let her rival Sabrina the Teenage Witch beat her at anything, including gift-giving, so Jughead, Veronica, Betty, and Archie are going to have to help her. Betty says it seems harmless enough and Veronica says she's a pro at this because she revenge-gifts Cheryl Blossom all the time. Archie says it's a good excuse to do the holiday shopping he put off. Jughead says, "DOn't fly too close to the sun, Icarus."

We’re adding some extra magic to the holiday season with a witch-tacular throwdown in today’s new issue of ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!

Cover of ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR. Archie is in the foreground with his arms around Betty and Veronica. Jughead stands behind them waving at the viewer, and Sabrina is next to him casting a magical spell, with sparkles floating around her hand. Behind them all in the background, Josie and the Pussycats are singling Christmas carols. They're in a snowy forest and everyone is wearing winter gear.Christmas is a time for sharing, giving, and soaking in all the yuletide joy that comes with it. Well, maybe not if you’re a bad witch with an epic grudge against your arch-rival! That’s the deal with Amber Nightstone this year as Christmas approaches and she can’t be upstaged by Sabrina, her good-natured enemy. If Sabrina is a top-tier gifter, Amber will do her one better! It’s a whole bunch of holiday fun in the hilarious “Revenge Gifting” by Ian Flynn and Holly G!, and you can start reading it below!

And as an extra special treat for super Archie fans, the rest of the issue collects superhero-starring Christmas tales featuring tons of action and laughs in the Archie tradtion, including “The Shield in S’no Problem” by Ian Flynn and The Kennedy Brothers, which you can read in full below. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own copy here. And have a super-powered week!

 

 

Interior story page from ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

