Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 11/13/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 11/13/24

, ,

Panel from an Archie Comics story. Veronica walks into a Christmas cookie judging contest, and a worker follows behind her pushing a hand truck with a life-sized cookie made to look like the host of the contest, Kyle Magnetta. People look on astonished in the background, including Principal Weatherbee in a Santa Claus costume.

Christmas is in full swing and Wilbur Wilkin returns, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 13, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Cover of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #145. Heads of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Josie, Jughead, and Sabrina float on top of a stylized triangle Christmas tree, over a field of green with stylized stars and holly berries.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #145

BRAND NEW STORY! The Riverdale High Christmas Party is here and an old familiar face in Riverdale, Wilbur Wilkin, is on the guest list. But there’s going to be some holiday havoc when Alexandra Cabot crashes the party because she has a crush on him!

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Gillian Swearingen
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/13
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!

 

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of LAUGH #2. The teachers are celebrating in the faculty lounge with a cake that says No More School, decorations, and party favors. Archie and Betty walk by and Archie says he wonders if their teachers are as happy as they are to see school end.

 

Cover of PEP #384. Veronica, Archie, and Jughead are sitting in Veronica's house while Archie plays with a Rubik's Cube and Mr. Lodge looks on from the open front door. He's gesturing over his shoulder to Archie's car outside. Archie asks, "How do we get these cubes from here to over there?" and Mr. Lodge says, "How do we get these boobs from here to over there?"

Comments are closed.