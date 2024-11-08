It’s a magical holiday mash-up in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #329!

Spooky Season and Yuletide Magic go great together, as you’ll see in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #329!

There’s a nip in the air, which can only mean one thing — it’s nearly time for the most magical time of the year! And at Archie Comics, we take that literally, especially with plenty of Halloween candy still to snack on. In this week’s new issue of BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST, we’ve got a whole stocking full of holiday treats, kicked off with a witchy classic by Dick Malmgren, the Sabrina-starring “A Ghost Host.”

You can read that one in full below, then grab the full issue here, and have a comics-filled weekend!