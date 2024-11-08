Home Free Comic It’s a magical holiday mash-up in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #329!

It’s a magical holiday mash-up in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #329!

, ,

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Della the head witch zaps herself into Sabrina's home. Her aunt Hilda says Della is just in time to enjoy some holiday festivities. Della says no, that's why she's there, to stop them.

Spooky Season and Yuletide Magic go great together, as you’ll see in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #329!

Cover of BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #329. Betty, Veronica, and Archie sit on top of giant wrapped Christmas gifts in front of a decorated Christmas tree. Veronica is holding out her arms and kicking one leg up in excitement while Archie holds up a box to look at it more closely. It's sit inside a field of decorative snowflake designs over a red background.There’s a nip in the air, which can only mean one thing — it’s nearly time for the most magical time of the year! And at Archie Comics, we take that literally, especially with plenty of Halloween candy still to snack on. In this week’s new issue of BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST, we’ve got a whole stocking full of holiday treats, kicked off with a witchy classic by Dick Malmgren, the Sabrina-starring “A Ghost Host.”

You can read that one in full below, then grab the full issue here, and have a comics-filled weekend!

Interior story page from BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #329

Comments are closed.