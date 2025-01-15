New Archie Comics Releases for 1/15/25

The Fly’s new supervillain stings back in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 15, 2025:
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #331
BRAND NEW STORY! Dilton has secured a pollinator device in a secret basement in the Lodge mansion. But when the mad Murder Hornet uses a clever disguise to break in and steal it, Fly Girl, SuperTeen, and a whole slew of costumed superheroes are on the scene!
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/15
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
