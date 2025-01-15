Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 1/15/25

New Archie Comics Releases for 1/15/25

Panels from an Archie Comics story. The doorbell rings and Mr. Lodge says, "Speaking of fools . . . come in, Archie!"

The Fly’s new supervillain stings back in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 15, 2025:

Cover of BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #331. Veronica, Archie, and Betty slide down a snowy hill in a three-person inflatable sled.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #331

BRAND NEW STORY! Dilton has secured a pollinator device in a secret basement in the Lodge mansion. But when the mad Murder Hornet uses a clever disguise to break in and steal it, Fly Girl, SuperTeen, and a whole slew of costumed superheroes are on the scene!

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/15
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of PEP COMICS #1. The superherho called The Shield punches out a trio fo robots who are aiming guns at him. He is wearing a stylized shield on his chest with the colors of the American flag. The text reads: Introducing The Shield! G-Man Extraordinary. Also -- Bentley of Scotland Yard, The Comet, The Midshipman, and others.

