New Archie Comics Releases for 1/15/25

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #331

BRAND NEW STORY! Dilton has secured a pollinator device in a secret basement in the Lodge mansion. But when the mad Murder Hornet uses a clever disguise to break in and steal it, Fly Girl, SuperTeen, and a whole slew of costumed superheroes are on the scene!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/15

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

