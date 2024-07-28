New Archie Comics Coming in October 2024

In October’s new releases, the final battle for Jinx’s soul is on, Salem the Cat battles some bad magicians, Mother Striga wreaks Halloween havoc, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… THE NINE LIVES OF SALEM (ONE-SHOT)

Salem was once a powerful warlock whose misuse of powers led him to live the rest of his life in servitude, acting as a cat familiar to a family of witches. But even in feline form, he can’t escape the sins of his past. And when some familiar faces return seeking revenge, he might just use up all of his nine lives trying to save himself from their wrath.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Pencils: Dan Schoening

Inks: Ben Galvan

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Dan Schoening

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 10/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

THE CURSED LIBRARY (#3 of 3): UNBOUND

This is it! The final chapter of the Cursed Library is here. Will Jinx assume her rightful role on Satan’s throne? Can the unlikely duo of Danni and Madam Satan save her? It’s going to take a hell of a lot to set things right!

Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio

Art: Craig Cermak

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Craig Cermak

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Luana Vecchio, Suspiria Vilchez

On Sale Date: 10/30

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: “Party Hardly!” A Halloween party at Lodge Manor turns into a real battle of good vs. evil thanks to Amber Nightstone!

Script: Ian Flynn

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/2

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S PAL JUGHEAD #78: FACSIMILE EDITION

You’ll be a winner once you get your hands on this beloved issue of ARCHIE’S PAL JUGHEAD #78 faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Sy Reit, Joe Edwards, Various

Art: Samm Schwartz, Joe Edwards, Various

Cover: Samm Schwartz

On Sale Date: 10/23

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #355

BRAND NEW STORY! The students at Riverdale High put their money together to buy a very expensive first edition book for Ms. Grundy for Christmas. But did they make a mistake in choosing Archie to wrap it for her? He might need a little Christmas magic to get the job done!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/30

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #26: JUGHEAD‘S WINTER WONDERLAND

Sip some cocoa, throw some snowballs, and creates some special snowy memories with Jughead, Hot Dog, and all his friends in Riverdale!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/16

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #328

BRAND NEW STORY! When Mr. Lodge cuts off Veronica’s allowance, she has to find a way to make some money. She decides to open up a Halloween store in an empty wing of Lodge Mansion, and it becomes a SCARY situation!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/2

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #144

BRAND NEW STORY! When Trick and Treat come across a Halloween-themed cooking contest, they can’t resist getting involved. Before they know it, Archie and his friends’ entries are transformed into truly frightful dishes!

Script: Tania del Rio

Art: Holly G!

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/9

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #36

BRAND NEW STORY! Daisy Thunder, the glamorous globe-hopping queen of the race car circuit, has returned to Riverdale, and hasn’t forgotten her roots. In fact, Daisy remembers every one of her grade school friends from Riverdale Elementary. Everyone, that is, except for Veronica Lodge!

Script: Craig Boldman

Pencils: Bill Galvan

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/23

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.