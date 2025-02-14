Stacy steps up in ARCHIE DIGEST #358!

The New Crusaders return in this week’s ARCHIE DIGEST #358, but they’re gonna need some help from Riverdale High’s smartest new student!

Stacy Banks has been taking the tech world by storm with her brilliant coding talent, but her skills have never been needed quite like this before! When the gang heads to the MLJ Museum, Stacy is quick to figure out something’s up — the New Crusaders have been assailed by a mysterious force and they need someone who can science their way out of it. It all goes down in “Figure This!” by Dan Parent, and you can sneak a peek below!

There’s a lot more where that came from, too, as the story kicks off nearly 200 pages of Archie comics. You can start reading now with the complete wintry classic “Blackout” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Stan Goldberg, right after the preview. When you’re caught up, you can get your own copy here and have a comics-filled weekend!