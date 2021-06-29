New Releases for 6/30/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 6/30/21!



THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS: THE SHIELD (ONE SHOT)

THE SHIELD IS BACK! America’s first patriotic superhero, The Shield, has persevered through countless challenges and always manages to come out on top! But what happens when forces beyond anyone’s control threaten The Shield’s legacy of fighting for truth and justice? Follow Joe Higgins as The Shield (and get ready for some surprises!) in this new one-shot comic featuring art by Rob Liefeld and a story by David Gallaher.

Script: Rob Liefeld, David Gallaher

Art: Rob Liefeld, Jack Morelli

Cover: Rob Liefeld

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Aaron Lopresti, David Mack, Jerry Ordway, Rob Liefeld (Top Secret), Sketch Variant

On Sale Date: 6/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 80th ANNIVERSARY JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #3

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Happy MANYversary!” Betty has a habit of keeping track of and mentioning every type of minor anniversary, such as the anniversary of the first time she and Archie watched a certain movie, played a certain video game, visited a particular comics shop, etc. Archie finds it charming, but could there be such a thing as too much celebrating?

Script: Craig Boldman

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On-Sale Date: 6/30

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #6

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Getting Antsy!” Betty, Veronica and the rest of the gang are having a picnic and everything is perfect… until they’re invaded by ants! The gang runs off to a new location to have their picnic. Again… ANTS! Everywhere they go they’re followed by the six-legged creatures. Will they ever be able to resume their picnic in peace?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/30

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

