New Archie Comics Releases for 9/7/22

Sabrina battles brand-new baddie Amber Nightstone in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale September 7, 2022:
We couldn’t possibly enter spooky season without celebrating Sabrina as much as possible! And we’re kicking off this spectacular with a BRAND NEW Sabrina story that we guarantee will be the greatest Sabrina Halloween story ever! In “Celebration Vexation!” It’s Sabrina’s birthday and she’s celebrating her day—with an epic battle against her nemesis, a BRAND NEW character named AMBER NIGHTSTONE! Amber is an evil witch born at exactly the same time as Sabrina. Only one witch born that day may live amongst mortals, and Amber wants her turn, so she has to erase Sabrina from history! All that plus a collection of classic-style spell-binding stories!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 9/7
32-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, “3 Goes Into Three…” three is the magic number in this special 333rd issue! And you know what has three sides? A triangle! And triangles are important to Riverdale—well, at least one is: Archie, Betty, and Veronica’s love triangle! But triangles aren’t the only special shapes in Riverdale, see what other geometrical figures pop up in this fun story!
Then, in “Case of the High Grade Hacker!” An internet threat known only as “Pseudo” has come to Riverdale. They’re attacking school databases, and wiping out all students’ grading data. Worried that this will cause Archie to have to repeat the school year, he enlists the help of Detective Sam Hill to crack down on this hacker!
Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn
Art: Dan Parent, Ryan Jampole, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/7
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
Series Start Page
