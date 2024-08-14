Home Archie Comics Presents New Archie Comics Releases for 8/14/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 8/14/24

Moose gets a new pet and a magical superhero returns, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 14, 2024:

Kardak, an older slender white main with dark hair and a gray streak, is dressed in a tuxedo and looking out at the viewer with a sinister smirk on his face. A magical ruby on a gold chain levitates above his outstretched palm, and he stands on a stage in front of a green mist with ghostly hands reaching out.

KARDAK THE MYSTIC (ONE-SHOT)

All John Cardy ever wanted was to be recognized for his talents at magic tricks and sleight of hand. He’s talented, but not enough to get noticed for it until he comes across a (unbeknownst to him) cursed ruby. This ruby grants John the power of invisibility. As Kardak the Mystic, he performs feats no one else can with this magic. Unfortunately for him, going invisible isn’t just a trick of the eyes, but rather entering another realm parallel to our own. And something inside that realm wants to use Kardak to enter our world for dark purposes.

Script: Joe Corallo
Art: Butch Mapa
Colors: Ellie Wright
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Butch Mapa
Variant Cover: Skylar Patridge
On Sale Date: 8/14
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Betty and Veronica are in swimsuits on the beach, smiling. They're building a sand sculpture of Archie's face.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #34

BRAND NEW STORY! Let’s be honest, more Moose is always a good thing. Especially if we’re talking about Mini-Moose, the first appearance of the brand-new canine companion to Riverdale’s favorite jock. What could go wrong?

Script: Chris Cummins
Art & Letters: Rex Lindsey
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/14
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

