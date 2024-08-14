New Archie Comics Releases for 8/14/24

Moose gets a new pet and a magical superhero returns, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 14, 2024:

KARDAK THE MYSTIC (ONE-SHOT)

All John Cardy ever wanted was to be recognized for his talents at magic tricks and sleight of hand. He’s talented, but not enough to get noticed for it until he comes across a (unbeknownst to him) cursed ruby. This ruby grants John the power of invisibility. As Kardak the Mystic, he performs feats no one else can with this magic. Unfortunately for him, going invisible isn’t just a trick of the eyes, but rather entering another realm parallel to our own. And something inside that realm wants to use Kardak to enter our world for dark purposes.

Script: Joe Corallo

Art: Butch Mapa

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Butch Mapa

Variant Cover: Skylar Patridge

On Sale Date: 8/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #34

BRAND NEW STORY! Let’s be honest, more Moose is always a good thing. Especially if we’re talking about Mini-Moose, the first appearance of the brand-new canine companion to Riverdale’s favorite jock. What could go wrong?

Script: Chris Cummins

Art & Letters: Rex Lindsey

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/14

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS