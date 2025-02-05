New Archie Comics Releases for 2/5/25

We’re having a spectacular Valentine’s Day in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 5, 2025:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR (ONE SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: This is THE OFFICIAL COMIC OF VALENTINE’S DAY! You are cordially invited to join Hearts, Flowers, and Candies on a tour of the romance capital of the world… Riverdale?! Let the three Spirits of Valentine’s Day sweep you off your feet and show you why, in Riverdale, EVERYONE gets a Valentine!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Pencils: Holly G!

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS