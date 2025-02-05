Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 2/5/25

New Archie Comics Releases for 2/5/25

,

Panel from an Archie Comics story. The gang discuss their plans for Valentine's Day. Midge looks at Moose expectantly and says, "Well?!" He has a worried look on his face.

We’re having a spectacular Valentine’s Day in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 5, 2025:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

 

Cover of ARCHIE'S VALENTINE'S SPECTACULAR #1. Archie, Betty, and Veronica sit on top of a giant pink heart that floats above a blue background. Betty and Archie each hold a heart while Veronica holds a bouquet of flowers. Surrounding the trio is an assortment of floating character heads in stylized hearts, including Cassie Cloud, Randolph, Eliza, Stacy, Josie, and the spirits of Valentine's Day: Flowers, Hearts, and Candy.

ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR (ONE SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: This is THE OFFICIAL COMIC OF VALENTINE’S DAY! You are cordially invited to join Hearts, Flowers, and Candies on a tour of the romance capital of the world… Riverdale?! Let the three Spirits of Valentine’s Day sweep you off your feet and show you why, in Riverdale, EVERYONE gets a Valentine!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante
Pencils: Holly G!
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/5
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

