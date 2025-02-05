New Archie Comics Releases for 2/5/25

We’re having a spectacular Valentine’s Day in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 5, 2025:
ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR (ONE SHOT)
BRAND NEW STORY: This is THE OFFICIAL COMIC OF VALENTINE’S DAY! You are cordially invited to join Hearts, Flowers, and Candies on a tour of the romance capital of the world… Riverdale?! Let the three Spirits of Valentine’s Day sweep you off your feet and show you why, in Riverdale, EVERYONE gets a Valentine!
Script: Jamie L. Rotante
Pencils: Holly G!
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/5
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
