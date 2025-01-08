Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 1/8/25

New Archie Comics Releases for 1/8/25

We’ve got a new year AND a new supervillain in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 8, 2025:

Cover of ARCHIE DIGEST #357. Betty, in her Superteen superhero costume, punches through the cover, making a big heart shape. She's holding Archie in her right arm, who is smiling at her. The cover type reads: The Official Comic Book of Valentine's Day.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #357

BRAND NEW STORY: “Now That STINGS!” There’s an indoor flower show taking place in a huge greenhouse in Riverdale. But things are about to get buzzing when a madman known as the Murder Hornet crashes the event! It’s up to Pureheart and The Fly to save the day!

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/8
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of PEP COMICS #372. Miss Grundy, coaching the girls' hockey team, says to the team that hockey players have to be rough and tough. In the next panel, we see Veronica wearing a fur coat, talking to Betty. She asks if that means Miss Grundy wants her to take off the coat.

Cover of PEP COMICS #371. Outside the school, some students are carrying Reggie around in a rickshaw that says, "Reggie for President" and carrying campaign signs that say "Reggie the Greatest." He says to Archie that he's trying everything to win the election, and Archie says, "Except a little humility!"Cover of PEP COMICS #370. Betty, Veronica, and Mr. Lodge are in the stands of a football game and Veronica says she will be throwing a big party if Archie scores. Mr. Lodge looks distressed. In the next panel, Mr. Lodge tackles Archie to stop him from scoring.

