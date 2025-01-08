New Archie Comics Releases for 1/8/25

We’ve got a new year AND a new supervillain in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 8, 2025:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #357

BRAND NEW STORY: “Now That STINGS!” There’s an indoor flower show taking place in a huge greenhouse in Riverdale. But things are about to get buzzing when a madman known as the Murder Hornet crashes the event! It’s up to Pureheart and The Fly to save the day!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/8

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS