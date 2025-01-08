New Archie Comics Releases for 1/8/25

We’ve got a new year AND a new supervillain in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 8, 2025:
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #357
BRAND NEW STORY: “Now That STINGS!” There’s an indoor flower show taking place in a huge greenhouse in Riverdale. But things are about to get buzzing when a madman known as the Murder Hornet crashes the event! It’s up to Pureheart and The Fly to save the day!
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/8
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
