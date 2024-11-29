Kardak is back in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #37!

It’s an extra-magical Christmas when Kardak the mystic is involved, and you’ll see how it goes down in this week’s new issue of WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST!

When we last saw Kardak in this summer’s blockbuster solo one-shot for older readers, the heroic mage was taking on the forces of darkness, but now he’s in Riverdale for a bit of a break with a plain old fashioned magic show. Or at least that’s how it starts! With the yuletide spirit in the air, things always go haywire. The magical mishaps go down in “We Were Framed!” by Dan Parent, and you can start reading it below!

And that’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of classic Archie fun with a big serving of Christmas. We’re treating you to the complete classic “One Year Later” by George Gladir and Stan Goldberg after the preview, and once you’re caught up, you can grab your own copy here. And have a festive weekend!