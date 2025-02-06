Get Involved With Archie’s Retailer Variant Cover Program!

Movies Variant Final Cover

Betty And Veronica Colours Cover

Betty Venus Final Variant Cover

Daisy Thunder Variant Cover

Sabrina Holiday Variant Cover

Madam Satan Cover

Sabrina Skull Homage Cover

Josie And The Pussycats Cover

Wilkin Boy Cover

Welcome to the World of Archie Comics!

We’re happy to provide quality monthly comics and foster strong relationships with retailers, as we strongly believe that retailers are the backbone of the comics industry.

One such way we accomplish this is through our specialty variant program, which allows retailers to buy a minimum number of copies of a select comic title (or comics) and can use an artist of their choosing for a special exclusive variant for their store, shipped directly from Archie Comics’ printers.

We will again be offering the opportunity to have virgin editions (i.e. no title card or logos) of the main and variant covers as your store’s variant. Note that this remains a first-come, first-served request per title.

If you need an artist we can make that connection for you with several we work with regularly.

Here are the terms we provide to retailers and artists for our exclusive variant program:

• The cost is $2 per copy on a $ 3.99 title ($2.50 per copy on a $4.99 title for the Archie Premium Events, i.e. Archie Is Mr Justice and The Cursed Library), which includes printing, packing, and shipping. We typically send these from the printer to you in packs of 20, boarded and wrapped for extra protection.

• Our minimum order is 250 units, and to maintain that number, we process orders directly. This includes sending the comics from the printer and invoicing via PayPal to keep things simple.

• Archie requires a concept sketch from the artist to run by editorial approval prior to the final art. This is to make sure the cover is not overly graphic or contains anything too troublesome.

Variant cover opportunities for the following titles are currently available:

First up is the next in our series of facsimiles, bringing you key moments in Archie Comics history. Beauty and brains are in bloom as Cheryl Blossom makes her debut. The cover opportunities are limitless any time Riverdale’s second famous redhead is involved!

Archie’s Girls: Betty & Veronica #320 Facsimile Edition

• Art Deadline: 3/31/25

• FOC: 4/7/25

• Ships: 4/16/25

• On-Sale: 4/30/25

• $3.99 U.S.

Few things have provided more hours of entertainment or cultural relevance in the last fifty years than videos games. Right now, with hot new games, nostalgia for classics, and fresh attention due to appearances on screens big and small, it’s the perfect time to take your variant game up a few notches. With Archie & Friends: Level Up, you can do just that!

Archie & Friends #1(19) Level Up

• Art Deadline: 3/3/25

• FOC: 3/10/25

• Ships: 3/19/25

• On-Sale: 4/2/25

• Premium Event $4.99 U.S. 30 pages of story

Our super hero saga continues with Archie is Mr. Justice #3. The spotlight finds Betty embroiled in Archie’s life, as we remember that you don’t need powers to be a hero. Think of every great moment between a hero and the essential supporting cast to draw inspiration for a stunning cover.

Archie is Mr. Justice #3 (of 4)

• Art Deadline: 2/17/25

• FOC: 2/24/25

• Ships: 3/5/25

• On-Sale: 3/19/25

• Premium Event $4.99 U.S.

