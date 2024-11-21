Archie makes it a SPECTACULAR Free Comic Book Day!

Our favorite holiday, Free Comic Book Day, is a few months away but once again we have a special early treat for you: a sneak peek at our 2025 FCBD title!

This time we’re bringing you a jam-packed collection of hilarity for all ages in ARCHIE’S COMICS SPECTACULAR, featuring a full roster of world-famous Riverdale residents!

The special one-shot comic will be totally free at participating comic book stores on May 4, 2025, and it features a host of fun stories starring Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and the rest of the gang, plus a host of new pals including Cassie and Casey Cloud, new witch Olivia Glutenschnable, and Young Dr. Masters (just don’t call him “young”!). As a special treat for fans, COMICS SPECTACULAR also reprints the smash-hit first appearances of the supremely silly superhero PoolNoodle and Jughead’s star turn as the archaeologist Riverdale Jones in “The Burger of Destiny.” It’s everything great about Archie’s all-new stories for all-ages in one power-packed comic!

Free Comic Book Day is a fantastic annual event, falling on the first Saturday in May, where comic shops and comics publishers all over the country team up to bring you tons of new comics for free. All you have to do is stop by a participating retailer near you and ask for the goods, and while you’re there, it’s fun to browse all the wonderful stuff they have inside. If you’ve been meaning to check out your local comic shop, Free Comic Book Day is a great day to start.

Check back here for more news about ARCHIE’S COMICS SPECTACULAR as we get closer to the big day!