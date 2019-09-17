Veronica returns for a second bite in VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD

Archie Horror’s leading lady is back in a blood-spattered new mini-series!

Vampironica — the fanged alter-ego of Riverdale’s iconic “it girl” Veronica Lodge — will return in December’s VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD, a five-issue run written by bestsellers Frank Tieri (JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER) and Michael Moreci (Roche Limit, Burning Fields) with art by Archie Comics veteran Audrey Mok (ARCHIE, JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS).

In 2018’s VAMPIRONICA series, Veronica was turned into a creature of the night by an invading horde of fanged monsters, and the vampire slaying anti-hero has been put through her paces in the multiversal crossover JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA which concludes on October 9. NEW BLOOD spins out of the shocking events of that issue, with Ronnie back in her own world trying to deal with the ramifications as new monstrous threats rear their (very) ugly heads.

“JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #5 really changes everything,” Tieri said. “How does she deal with this shocking revelation now that she’s back in her own reality? And what other Lodge family secrets has she been kept from? It all comes to a head in our first arc as what she uncovers may lead to nothing short of an all-out full-fledged vampire war. So yeah, I guess everyone can see we have some big plans for this book . . . plans that’ll change Vampironica’s world forever.”

NEW BLOOD welcomes Michael Moreci back to Riverdale after his critically acclaimed work on last year’s crossover with DC Comics, ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66. And the series marks fan-favorite artist Audrey Mok’s first horror title for Archie.

“Our approach to continuing Veronica’s vampire tale is to really ground both her character and the story itself,” Moreci said. “Essentially, this is a coming-of-age story we’re telling, with some cool twists and turns and a whole bunch of bloody horror for readers to — pun fully intended — sink their teeth into.”

Mok added, “I feel lucky and honoured to be working with Archie Comics again! Working on a horror title is unlike my previous work for Archie; it is an opportunity to bring a different tone and approach on the art. I am also very excited to be working with Frank and Michael, with their incredible writing. I cannot wait to know where they take us as we follow Vampironica’s journey to discover more about herself and explore the vampire world.”

Colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli will complete the creative team.

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 arrives in comic shops on December 4, 2019.

The first graphic novel collection, VAMPIRONICA VOL. 1, is available now everywhere books and comics are sold.