BREAKING NEWS: New Sabrina the Teenage Witch Series to Debut on Netflix

Get ready to binge-watch a world of magic and witchcraft as THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA, the previously announced new one-hour dark drama/horror project in development from RIVERDALE Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and based on the classic Archie Comics character, is now heading to Netflix!

The new show, written by Archie Comics Chief Creative Officer and RIVERDALE Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, will be directed by Lee Toland Krieger, and produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Brothers Studios. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, Jon Goldwater, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lee Toland Krieger serve as executive producers.

SABRINA will draw from the critically acclaimed CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA comic book series from Archie Comics written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and artist Robert Hack, detailing the compelling and shocking re-imagining of Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s occult origins. This dark coming-of-age story deals with horror, the occult, and witchcraft and will see Sabrina struggle to reconcile her dual nature of being half-witch and half-mortal while protecting her family and the world from the forces of evil.

Stay up to date on the latest ‘CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA’ and ‘RIVERDALE’ news by visiting the official Archie Comics website and following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Buy CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA comic books from the Archie Comics Shop.