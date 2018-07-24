Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for October 2018!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in October 2018. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE #699

As the Riverdale gang heads toward major changes in the pages of the monumental ARCHIE #700 next month, we follow Archie as he reflects back on past storylines including: the #LipstickIncident, the arrival of the Lodge family, the machinations of the Blossom Twins, the near-tragedy of “Over the Edge” and more! This special issue sets the stage for next month’s landmark 700th issue of ARCHIE by Nick Spencer and Marguerite Sauvage! Based on stories by Mark Waid and Ian Flynn and featuring art by an assortment of Archie talents, this recap issue is the perfect primer for new readers and returning fans to the Archie universe.

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Fiona Staples, Veronica Fish, Joe Eisma, Pete Woods, Annie Wu, Audrey Mok, Andre Szymanowicz, Jen Vaughn, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Cover: Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 10/3

32-page, full color comic

$1.00 U.S.

ARCHIE 1941 #2 (OF 5)

IT’S WAR! As the United States makes its entrance into WWII, the teens and parents in Riverdale are faced with some difficult situations as they reflect on how this will dramatically change their lives as they know it.

Script: Mark Waid, Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Variant Cover: Audrey Mok, Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 10/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE VOL. 6

It all comes down to this! The Riverdale gang—held hostage by Cheryl Blossom’s father! Reggie—at last paying for his crimes! And when all is said and done, Riverdale is turned upside down once more! ARCHIE VOL. 6 collects issues #28 – 32 of the ongoing ARCHIE series!

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

978-1-68255-869-0

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/10

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #4

In Gotham, it’s Jughead vs. the Joker! Meanwhile, back in Riverdale, all the boys are under the spell of the mysterious new teacher. With the heroes in the throes of a death trap will Batman be able to save Riverdale before it’s too late?

Script: Jeff Parker, Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

Variant Covers: Rebekah Isaacs with Rosario “Tito” Peña, Les McClaine with Rosario “Tito” Peña, Joe Quinones, Billy Tucci with Paul Mounts, Chip Zdarsky

On Sale Date: 10/31

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #9

Marmaduke “Moose” Mason is dead, having been executed by the Cooper clan after turning into a werewolf. Then who… or what… is FrankenMoose? Find out as Jughead the Hunger goes classic movie monster with “FrankenMoose Meets the Wolf Jug” Part 1!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Thomas Pitilli, Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 10/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE ARCHIES VOL. 2 (TR)

Still soaring from CHVRCHES’ sage advice, Archie is eager to take his friends to the next level musically on their first-ever tour. See as an unexpected turn of events finds them in the swingin’ sixties-face to face with rock/pop icons THE MONKEES! Then: Can indie pop sirens TEGAN AND SARA help the band through a crisis, or has the tour gone kaput? Plus – The Archies have the chance to record an album, and behind the control board is none other than music legends BLONDIE! Will these iconic groups help The Archies get through the wild world of the music industry? Stay tuned.

Script: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

978-1-68255-875-1

$12.99 US/$14.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

128 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/31

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #9

Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This ninth issue spotlights X-MEN and WOLVERINE! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Provided by Marvel

On Sale Date: 10/17

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #11

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “The Haunted (Lodge) Mansion ” Veronica’s mansions is haunted! She wants to rid her luxurious home of ghosts, so who’s she gonna call? …Archie and Jughead?!

Script: Francis Bonnett

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/3

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME VOL. 1 (TR)

For 161 issues, Archie’s craziest interactions with Riverdale High principal Mr. Weatherbee were showcased in this classic series.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rudy Lapick, Vincent DeCarlo

978-1-68255-873-7

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/24

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #292

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Vicious Cycle” The gang decides to go for a SPIN at the hot new exercise spot, DaleCycle! But a handsome instructor gets people’s heart rates beating faster than the exercise does!

Script: Ron Robbins

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 10/24

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1

Get ready for a horrifyingly hilarious collection of some of the best Halloween stories Archie has to offer!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Archie’s Halloween Spectacular #1 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/11

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S HOLIDAY COLORING BOOK (TR)

‘Tis the season to color all of your favorite Archie characters! You can give Archie’s jalopy a Christmas paint job or personally style Betty and Veronica’s holiday outfits. Plus, each image has an intricate background pattern to add to your color experience. The possibilities are endless and the fun never stops!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-871-3

$9.99 US/$10.99 CAN

7 1/4 x 10 7/8”

TR

128pp, B&W

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/17

THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS VOL 3: DELUXE EDITION HC

One of Archie’s most popular graphic novels gets the deluxe treatment in this full-sized remastered hardcover edition collecting over 50 iconic favorite stories from across Archie’s 75+ year history. The bestselling retrospective of this essential piece of Americana finally gets the treatment its due in this keepsake bookshelf edition.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-867-6

$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/3

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #267

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Nepotism Schism” When Betty gets a job at Lodge Industries, she takes to it immediately! But is she the best employee because of her hard work, or because she’s the BFF of the boss’s daughter?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/10

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: STORY BOOK #1

Once upon a time Betty & Veronica weren’t just your average teens living in Riverdale—they were princesses, empresses and magical snow queens! You’ve never seen classic fairy tales presented quite like this!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent

BV FF: Story Book #1 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/17

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #83

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Kookie Contest” When Betty and Veronica bake up some yummy cookies for the school holiday bake contest, will they win first prize or will Jughead treat himself to them all?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/31

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.