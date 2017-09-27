Reggie Mantle — arrested?! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 9/27/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #24, REGGIE AND ME TP, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #256.

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE #24

The fallout from OVER THE EDGE continues! One of the Riverdale kids has become a pariah in town, so it’s either run or face a life filled with hate and violence! Join us as we welcome new interior artist Audrey Mok (Josie and the Pussycats).

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Cover: Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 9/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

REGGIE AND ME TP

Come take a look at the life of your hero, the handsome, hilarious Reggie Mantle, along with his best friend and confidant: his dog, Vader! This graphic novel collects the entire Reggie and Me mini-series by Tom DeFalco and Sandy Jarrell!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick

978-1-68255-942-0

$17.99/$19.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/27

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #256

Get ready for Halloween fun in the BRAND NEW lead story “They’re Creepy and They’re Kooky…”! A mysterious family has moved into an old house across town. When Betty and Veronica try and befriend the daughter of the family, strange things happen!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/27

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.