Reggie Mantle — arrested?! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 9/27/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #24, REGGIE AND ME TP, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #256.
ARCHIE #24
The fallout from OVER THE EDGE continues! One of the Riverdale kids has become a pariah in town, so it’s either run or face a life filled with hate and violence! Join us as we welcome new interior artist Audrey Mok (Josie and the Pussycats).
Script: Mark Waid
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Cover: Thomas Pitilli
On Sale Date: 9/27
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER
REGGIE AND ME TP
Come take a look at the life of your hero, the handsome, hilarious Reggie Mantle, along with his best friend and confidant: his dog, Vader! This graphic novel collects the entire Reggie and Me mini-series by Tom DeFalco and Sandy Jarrell!
Script: Tom DeFalco
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick
978-1-68255-942-0
$17.99/$19.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/27
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #256
Get ready for Halloween fun in the BRAND NEW lead story “They’re Creepy and They’re Kooky…”! A mysterious family has moved into an old house across town. When Betty and Veronica try and befriend the daughter of the family, strange things happen!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/27
256-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.