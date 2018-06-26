Betty and Veronica go to Mars! Preview the new releases for 6/27/18!

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #264 and ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL 1 (TP).
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #264
Brand New Lead Story: “Outpost Mars!” Mr. Lodge is taking Betty and Veronica on a vacation like no other… all the way to Mars!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 6/27
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 1 (TP)
Take a trip back to one of the best-known periods in Archie history, and see the lessons learned from the day-to-day happenings at Riverdale High! ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 1 is the first of a chronological collection of titles featuring the 1970s series.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
978-1-68255-897-3
$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN
5 1/4 x 8”
TR
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/20