Betty and Veronica go to Mars! Preview the new releases for 6/27/18!

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #264 and ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL 1 (TP).



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #264

Brand New Lead Story: “Outpost Mars!” Mr. Lodge is taking Betty and Veronica on a vacation like no other… all the way to Mars!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/27

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 1 (TP)

Take a trip back to one of the best-known periods in Archie history, and see the lessons learned from the day-to-day happenings at Riverdale High! ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 1 is the first of a chronological collection of titles featuring the 1970s series.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-897-3

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/20

PREVIEW PAGES