Vampironica is here! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 3/14/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of VAMPIRONICA #1, COSMO #3, RIVERDALE #11, ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #287, and ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #2.
VAMPIRONICA #1
NEW ONGOING SERIES! When Veronica is bitten by a centuries-old vampire, her thirst for blood threatens to turn Riverdale into a haven for the undead. Will she put an end to the vampire threat or give in to her blood lust?
Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood
Art: Greg Smallwood, Jack Morelli
Cover: Greg Smallwood
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Audrey Mok, Djibril Morrissette-Phan, Marguerite Sauvage
On Sale Date: 3/14
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
COSMO #3
Cosmo’s moon mission gets messy when a nefarious new foe appears! Can the Martian crew turn the tables on the vicious Venus princess, Cleo, or will they succumb to her will?
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Tracy Yardley
Variant Covers: Jen Hernandez, Dan Schoening
On Sale Date: 3/14
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
RIVERDALE #11
From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes of the new CW TV series Riverdale. Reggie’s harboring a deep, heartbreaking secret that only Archie knows about – but is there more to Reggie’s story than he’s saying? And will the whole world know the truth about Reggie Mantle just as prom night arrives?
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Murray
Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman
Cover: Archie CW Photo Cover
Variant Cover: Jughead CW Photo Cover
On Sale Date: 3/14
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #287
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Disaster Movie!” Archie gets the chance to star in Hollywood blockbuster flick—at least he thinks he’s the star! The rest of the cast and crew may not agree!
Script: Angelo DeCesare
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 3/14
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #2
Digital Exclusive Comic! The best of Archie’s all-new classic-style stories returns! This second issue features two stories filled with chaos and calamities galore! In “Foot Fallout,” when Archie sustains an injury at Lodge Manor, Veronica rolls out the red carpet to nurse his wounds—but Mr. Lodge is less than eager to accommodate the new houseguest! Then in “Disaster Movie,” Archie gets the chance to star in a Hollywood blockbuster flick—at least he thinks he’s the star! The rest of the cast and crew may not agree!
Script: Francis Bonnet, Angelo DeCesare
Art: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz
On Sale Date: 3/14
10-page, full color digital exclusive comic
$0.99 U.S.