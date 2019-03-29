Danger lurks around every corner in BLOSSOMS 666 #3

“All this time, we were triplets instead of twins.”

In the upcoming third issue of the hit Archie Horror series, BLOSSOMS 666, Cheryl and Jason Blossom discover a dangerous family secret that could drastically affect their plans to corrupt Betty Cooper!

BLOSSOMS 666 puts Riverdale’s most popular and stylish twins into a creepy new light! Written by horror comics master Cullen Bunn (Uncanny X-Men), with art by Laura Braga (Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica), colors by Matt Herms (THE ARCHIES), and letters by Jack Morelli (VAMPIRONICA), BLOSSOMS 666 will shock and surprise you as the Blossom twins do whatever it takes to get what they desire most – the title of antichrist!

BLOSSOMS 666 #3 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms April 17, 2019 and features variant covers by Marguerite Sauvage and Matthew Taylor.

VARIANT COVERS

BLOSSOMS 666 #3 (OF 5)

The Blossom twins have challenged one another to a competition. The challenge: corrupt Betty Cooper! The winner claims the title of Anti-Christ. But a mysterious figure has entered Riverdale, and he wants in on the competition—and the reward—himself!

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Covers: Marguerite Sauvage, Matthew Taylor

On Sale Date: 4/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.