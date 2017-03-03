Everything’s Archie at Your Local Comic Shop This Saturday for Coast to Coast Comic Con!

Visit a participating comic book store this Saturday, March 4th for a one-of-a-kind live streaming comic book convention featuring an exclusive RIVERDALE variant cover and special announcements from Archie Comics talent!

Archie Comics has a special 15 minute video presentation beginning at 8:15pm EST featuring the talent behind some of your favorite Archie Comics titles revealing exclusive news and info about upcoming projects. The panel includes appearances Mark Waid, Ian Flynn, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Art Baltazar, Franco, Margeuerite Bennett, and Cameron DeOrdio.

Plus, a special message to Archie Comics fans from a certain RIVERDALE star!

Attendees will also have the opportunity to buy an exclusive RIVERDALE ONE SHOT variant cover by artist Francesco Francavilla. Supplies are limited, contact your local store for availability. Find a participating store near you by clicking here.

Visit the official Coast To Coast Comic Con website for more information.