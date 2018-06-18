Riverdale’s in chaos in this early preview of ARCHIE #32!

“We’ve got a crisis here!”

It all comes down to this! The Riverdale gang—held hostage by Cheryl Blossom’s father! Reggie—at last paying for his crimes! Will Archie be the hero his community needs? When all is said and done, Riverdale will be turned upside down once more!



On July 11th, co-writers Ian Flynn and Mark Waid, artist Audrey Mok, colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letterer Jack Morelli reimagine an icon!

VARIANT COVERS: