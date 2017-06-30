ARCHIE COMICS UNVEILS FLAME CON VARIANT FOR YOUR PAL ARCHIE #1

YOUR PAL ARCHIE #1, the debut issue of Archie Comics’ all-new classic series, will feature a variant cover that will debut exclusively at this year’s Flame Con convention, the world’s largest LGBTQ Comic Con. The con returns to NYC August 19th & 20th with a larger slate of geeky programming and an expanded roster of celebrity guests, artists and performances.

The exclusive variant cover, by series artist Dan Parent, also the writer/artist of Archie’s digital-first series LIFE WITH KEVIN, will be available to the first 1,000 attendees visiting Flame Con on Sunday, the show’s queer youth day — everyone under the age of 20 gets free admission.

“I was thrilled to do a YOUR PAL ARCHIE #1 variant cover for this years Flame Con, featuring Kevin Keller, Flamie and the Archie gang celebrating diversity and having fun!” said artist Dan Parent.

This year’s Flame Con will be held at the New York Marriott at The Brooklyn Bridge (333 Adams St). For more information, visit www.flamecon.org

It’s summertime and the livin’s easy… until Jughead Jones decides he wants to learn how to drive! Can his best pal Archie teach him the rules of the road without creating too much chaos? Plus: Could a lottery ticket solve all of Archie’s problems with Veronica?

Classic-style Archie makes his return in this ALL-NEW, ALL-AGES comic featuring two stories from Eisner Award-winning writer Ty Templeton (Batman and Robin Adventures) and fan-favorite Archie Comics artist Dan Parent (Life with Kevin)!

read it on July 26th.

