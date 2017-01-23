Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for April 2017!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in April 2017. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

ARCHIE #19

With Veronica Lodge back in town, everyone’s vying for her hand–from Archie to Toni to Reggie Mantle! Romance runs deep in Riverdale this issue!

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Archie #19 CVR A Reg: Pete Woods

Archie #19 CVR B Var: Emanuela Lupacchino

Archie #19 CVR C Var: Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 4/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE VOLUME 3 (TR)



Introducing… Cheryl Blossom! The fiery red-head takes center stage as Archie and Veronica’s worlds are torn apart as the two are living thousands of miles away from each other. What will happen to the rest of Archie’s friends in Riverdale? And just what kind of havoc will Cheryl Blossom wreak? All the answers and more in the third volume of the SMASH HIT Archie series! Collects Archie issues 13 – 17.

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Cover: Joe Eisma

978-1-68255-993-2

$19.99/$21.99CAN

TR

176 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/19

BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES #3 (RESOLICIT)

All Heck breaks loose in Riverdale as the final act of BETTY VERSUS VERONICA reaches its combustible conclusion! The streets of Riverdale run red under the rockets’ red glare and no one will ever be the same!

Script: Adam Hughes

Art: Adam Hughes, Jose Villarubia, Jack Morelli

Betty & Veronica #3 CVR A Reg: Adam Hughes

Betty & Veronica #3 CVR B Var: Adam Hughes

Betty & Veronica #3 CVR C Var: Bengal

Betty & Veronica #3 CVR D Reg: David Mack

Betty & Veronica #3 CVR E Var: Paolo Rivera

Ship Date: 3/29

On Sale Date: 4/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BIG MOOSE ONE-SHOT



Riverdale’s resident jock gets the spotlight in this special one-shot where everything’s Moose! Stories by Sean Ryan, Ryan Cady and Gorf with art by Cory Smith, Thomas Pitilli and Wilfredo Torres!

Script: Sean Ryan, Ryan Cady, Gorf

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Cory Smith, Wilfredo Torres

Moose One-Shot CVR A Reg: Thomas Pitilli

Moose One-Shot CVR B Var: Cory Smith

Moose One-Shot CVR C Var: Wilfredo Torres

On Sale Date: 4/26

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #6



With the Pussycats arrested for plagiarism, Alexander Cabot is determined to put the band on trial! The girls are shipped to the Cabot family’s sovereign patch of Antarctica, where the Cabots’ word is law! How will the girls get out of this one? (Spoilers: Probably friendship.)

Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Josie and the Pussycats #6 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

Josie and the Pussycats #6 CVR B Var: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

Josie and the Pussycats #6 CVR C Var: Ben Caldwell

On Sale Date: 4/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD #14



When Juggie’s ruined everyone’s lives (BUT BY ACCIDENT, OBVIOUSLY) and also drawn the entire internet’s attention to Riverdale, can he fix it? And how can a man who only wants to eat burgers in peace have caused such problems? All these questions and more are answered in this issue!

Script: Ryan North

Art: Derek Charm, Jack Morelli

Jughead #14 CVR A Reg: Derek Charm

Jughead #14 CVR B Var: Joe Quinones

Jughead #14 CVR C Var: Chip Zdarsky

On Sale Date: 4/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

LITTLE SABRINA ONE-SHOT



Little Sabrina encounters very colorful doppelgangers of her little kitty Salem! When she tries to use magic to whisk them back to wherever they came from she finds that their magic abilities are more than she bargained for!

Script: Art Baltazar and Franco

Art: Art Baltazar

Little Sabrina One-Shot CVR A Reg: Art Baltazar

Little Sabrina One-Shot CVR B Var: Jay Fosgitt

Little Sabrina One-Shot CVR C Var: Evan Stanley

On Sale Date: 4/5

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

RIVERDALE #1 (RESOLICIT)



From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale comes the first issue of the MUST-READ, brand new, ongoing comic series. Set in the universe of the TV series, the Riverdale comic offers a bold, subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, Josie & the Pussycats and their friends, exploring small-town life and the darkness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome facade.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Joe Eisma

Riverdale #1 CVR A Reg: Alitha Martinez

Riverdale #1 CVR B Var: Elliott Fernandez

Riverdale #1 CVR C Var: Francesco Francavilla

Riverdale #1 CVR D Var: Peter Krause

Riverdale #1 CVR E Var: Djibril Morissette-Phan

Riverdale #1 CVR F Var: Ron Salas

On Sale Date: 4/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ROAD TO RIVERDALE VOL 2 (TR)



READ THE STORIES THAT INSPIRED THE NEW CW TV SERIES! Road to Riverdale Vol. 2 presents to readers all of the second issues of each of our new series so far, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats, and Reggie & Me, timed to the release of the brand new CW series Riverdale.

Script: Mark Waid, Chip Zdarsky, Adam Hughes, Marguerite Bennett & Cameron Deordio, Tom DeFalco

Art: Fiona Staples, Erica Henderson, Adam Hughes, Audrey Mok, Sandy Jarrell, Andre Szymanowicz, Jose Villarrubia, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

978-1-68255-962-8

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/26

THE BLACK HOOD SEASON 2, #4

Greg Hettinger has traveled thousands of miles to end up back in Philadelphia, where his nightmare began—and where his adversaries are waiting, as well as another man wearing a black hood, who claims that Greg stole his life…

Script: Duane Swierczynski

Art: Greg Scott, Rachel Deering, Kelly Fitzpatrick

The Black Hood Season 2, #4 CVR A Reg: Greg Smallwood

The Black Hood Season 2, #4 CVR B Variant: Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 4/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS ANNUAL #278



This month, digests go global! In the NEW LEAD STORY “From India, with Love,” Archie’s friend Raj needs help with a movie he’s making, so Archie travels with him to India!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/26

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE SPRING ANNUAL #26



In the NEW LEAD STORY “On the Road Again …and Against!,” the Archies go on tour in the Philippines, while at the same time a documentary is being filmed about them.

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/5

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #253



In the NEW LEAD STORY “Oh, Canada!,” Betty and Veronica are excited to go to a charity event in Canada—but they’re even more excited to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/19

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD AND ARCHIE SPRING ANNUAL #26



In the NEW LEAD STORY “You’re Cooked!,” Jughead wins a food channel contest where you compete in a cook off…in Paris, France!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/12

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

RIVERDALE DIGEST #1



See how it all began with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our recently relaunched New Riverdale titles, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats and Reggie and Me!

Script: Mark Waid, Adam Hughes, Chip Zdarsky, Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio, Tom DeFalco

Art: Fiona Staples, Erica Henderson, Adam Hughes, Audrey Mok, Sandy Jarrell, Andre Szymanowicz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 4/5

128-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

SABRINA 80-PAGE GIANT COMIC #1



This GIANT-SIZED collection features the best, classic stories filled with magic and mayhem, starring Sabrina the Teenage Witch! This is the perfect companion book to the BRAND new Sabrina the Teenage Witch One-Shot!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Sabrina 80-Page Giant Comic #1 CVR A Reg: Various

On Sale Date: 4/5

80-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 5: CHAMPIONS (TR)



It’s a Sonic battle in a championship of fighters! Shady media mogul Breezie has gotten her hands on a Chaos Emerald Sonic needs to save the world. The only way he can get it is to fight in her televised battle royale against friends and foes alike! SONIC THE HEDGEHOG VOL. 5:

CHAMPIONS collects SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #268-271.

Script: Ian Flynn.

Art: Diana Skelly, Ryan Jampole, Terry Austin, Gabriel Cassata & John

Workman

Cover: Evan Stanley, Terry Austin & Ben Hunzeker

978-1-68255-892-4

$12.99/$14.99CAN

TR

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #294



“Memories”: Sonic reminisces with his buddies Mighty and Ray, but Sonic and Mighty disagree on how they met. Can their friendship survive their egos’ revisions? Then in “Baking Bad,” Bunnie and Antoine put their competitive cooking skills to the test! Featuring cover art by Tyson

Hesse and a “Kooky Kitchen variant” by Jennifer Hernandez!

Script: Ian Flynn and Aleah Baker

Art: Tracy Yardley, Terry Austin, Gabriel Cassata and John Workman

Sonic the Hedgehog #294 CVR A Reg: Tyson Hesse

Sonic the Hedgehog #294 CVR B Variant: Jennifer Hernandez, Gary Martin &

Matt Herms

On Sale Date: 4/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

SONIC UNIVERSE #97



“Freedom Fighters” Part Three: Amy Rose and Cream join Sally Acorn as they seek the components needed to repair Nicole’s systems, but during their quest an old adversary reemerges! Featuring cover art by Jamal Peppers and a “Sonic and the Freedom Fighters variant” by Tyson Hesse!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Adam Bryce Thomas, Jim Amash, Matt Herms and Jack Morelli

Sonic Universe #97 CVR A Reg: Jamal Peppers, Jim Amash & Matt Herms

Sonic Universe #97 CVR B Variant: Tyson Hesse

On Sale Date: 4/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.