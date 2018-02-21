Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for May 2018!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in May 2018. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

VAMPIRONICA #3

NEW ONGOING SERIES! You can’t go home again… or can you? Veronica’s search for answers leads to a deadly confrontation at Lodge Mansion.

Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood

Art: Greg Smallwood, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Audrey Mok

On Sale Date: 6/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE BLACK HOOD VOL. 2 (TR)

After the soul-crushing events of BULLET’S KISS, disfigured cop Greg Hettinger leaves Philly for Southern California, but a plane ride can’t separate Greg from his troubles. THE BLACK HOOD, VOL. 2 collects THE BLACK HOOD ongoing series issues #7-11.

Script: Duane Swierczynski

Art: Michael Gaydos, Robert Hack, Greg Scott, Rick Burchett, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering

Cover: Greg Smallwood

978-1-62738-890-0

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/23

ARCHIE #31

Break-ups, hook-ups, Archie on the guitar again, and the Bee drops a huge announcement! Add to this the threat of the Blossom Twins’ real father, and peril is everywhere as this arc races towards its game-changing conclusion!

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Ben Caldwell, Pete Woods

On Sale Date: 5/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE VOL. 5 (TR)

The fallout from OVER THE EDGE is here! One life has been destroyed, another family has been torn apart—and only the kids of Riverdale High can save their town from imploding! ARCHIE VOL. 5 collects the HEART OF RIVERDALE storyline from issues #23 – #27 of the ongoing Archie series.

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-929-1

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/2

BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #6

NEW STORY ARC! “Hunted”: The Vixens are being followed by a sinister former foe, but he claims to come in peace—can he be trusted? Meanwhile, a young woman’s mysterious disappearance has the Vixens’ questioning if their actions are having consequences. Please join us as we welcome new interior artist Jen Vaughn!

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Jen Vaughn, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Jen Vaughn

Variant Covers: Sanya Anwar, Eva Cabrera

On Sale Date: 5/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

COSMO #5 (of 5)

Cosmo puts on his game face for an all-new adventure! When an unexpected detour lands Cosmo inside an arcade machine, the mighty Martian will need more than wits to level up and conquer the cabinet of digital demons!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

Variant Covers: Game Box Art, Retro Art

On Sale Date: 5/23

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER #6

The history of werewolves in the Jones family runs deep—but does that include Jughead’s little sister Jellybean as well? It’s a question good ol’ Jug must answer before the Coopers or Reggie’s new Pack get to her first!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 5/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

RIVERDALE #13

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes of the new CW TV series Riverdale.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

Cover: CW Photo Cover

Variant Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 5/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

THE ARCHIES #7

This is it! The band has reached the end of their tour. Are they ready to play the show Veronica booked for them way back in THE ARCHIES #1? Have they learned enough to open up for JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS? The hard rockin’ conclusion to the beloved rock ‘n’ roll comic is here! FINAL ISSUE.

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Cover: Cliff Chiang, Fiona Staples

On Sale Date: 5/2

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE ARCHIES VOL. 1 (TR)

The rockin’ debut featuring the battle of friendship vs. fame, with a few special guests along the way! Follow Archie’s quest to make his songwriting dreams a reality, and see how the rock ‘n’ roll dream effects the lives of the band! Features a special cameo from indie-pop trio CHVRCHES! Collects The Archies one-shot and issues #1 – #3 of the ongoing series.

Script: Alex Segura, Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Joe Eisma

978-1-68255-893-5

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/30

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #7

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Viva La Vinyl!” Collecting vinyl records has returned in popularity, and Archie is really getting into his parents vinyl record collection—but what will he do when he accidentally destroys his dad’s prized Elton Pretzley album?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/16

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #289

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Room With a View!” Archie’s ready to move onto bigger and better things—namely, a bigger room! But when Archie decides to remodel himself, things might get messy!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/30

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS SURPRISE (TR)

You’ll be SURPRISED at how much fun we can pack into these GIANT compendiums of our most entertaining stories! This collection features 480 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-891-1

$7.99 US/$9.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/16

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #263

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Now You ‘Sea’ Me!” Betty and Veronica hit the high seas for Spring Break. But it’s not all fun and play as the girls start performing alongside the cruise ship illusionist—will they be able to work some magic on his terrible act?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/16

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER #1: AT THE MOVIES

Classic Betty and Veronica-style stories make their return with this collection of fun tales that see the two iconic BFFs get the Hollywood treatment and experience some matinee madness!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/2

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #261

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Where the Buffalo Roam!” Betty and Veronica are checking out a college campus for a weekend—but their visit takes an unexpected turn when the school’s mascot turns the campus into a real animal house!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/9

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #78

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Historical or Hysterical!” When Brigitte makes her big Broadway debut, the gang gets together to support her—but Veronica’s in need of support herself when her expensive gown rips in two!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/2

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.