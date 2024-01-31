Home News On Sale Today New Archie Comics Releases for 1/31/23

Moose gets a makeover and something spooky is going down at Pop’s in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 31, 2024:

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #321

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Moose is jealous of Reggie because Midge thinks he’s attractive, but Moose feels he has no sense of style… so it’s B and V to the rescue! Then, things get spooky in Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe (of Horrors!). On a quest to unravel the source of ghoulish happenings, Betty and Veronica stumble upon a dark portal beneath Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe, and with the help of an unexpected phrase, they unleash and then quell its supernatural chaos. …Or did they?

Script: Dan Parent, Ron Robbins
Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/31
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

