What happens after Archie wins the lottery? Preview YOUR PAL ARCHIE #2!

Now that Archie has a fortune in lottery winnings, how will his life in Riverdale change? Will it affect his relationship with Veronica once the Andrews family joins the 1%? PLUS: Something’s wrong with Reggie. He’s being nice to EVERYBODY…
Classic-style Archie makes his return in this ALL-NEW, ALL-AGES comic featuring two stories from Eisner Award-winning writer Ty Templeton (Batman and Robin Adventures) and fan-favorite Archie Comics artist Dan Parent (Life with Kevin)!
ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL, ARCHIE! #2
Script: Ty Templeton
Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
Variant Cover: Les McClaine
On Sale Date: 8/30
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.