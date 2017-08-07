What happens after Archie wins the lottery? Preview YOUR PAL ARCHIE #2!

Now that Archie has a fortune in lottery winnings, how will his life in Riverdale change? Will it affect his relationship with Veronica once the Andrews family joins the 1%? PLUS: Something’s wrong with Reggie. He’s being nice to EVERYBODY…

Classic-style Archie makes his return in this ALL-NEW, ALL-AGES comic featuring two stories from Eisner Award-winning writer Ty Templeton (Batman and Robin Adventures) and fan-favorite Archie Comics artist Dan Parent (Life with Kevin)!