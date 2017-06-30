Dan Parent & Ty Templeton bring back the classic Archie style with a new twist in YOUR PAL ARCHIE #1! Pre-order your copy today!

It’s summertime and the livin’s easy… until Jughead Jones decides he wants to learn how to drive! Can his best pal Archie teach him the rules of the road without creating too much chaos? Plus: Could a lottery ticket solve all of Archie’s problems with Veronica?

Classic-style Archie makes his return in this ALL-NEW, ALL-AGES comic featuring two stories from Eisner Award-winning writer Ty Templeton (Batman and Robin Adventures) and fan-favorite Archie Comics artist Dan Parent (Life with Kevin)!

ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL, ARCHIE! #1

Script: Ty Templeton

Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Connecting Variant Cover: Les McClaine

Stadium Comics Exclusive Retailer Variant Cover: Marco D’Alfonso

On Sale Date: 7/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER: