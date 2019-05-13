Worlds collide in JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #2

The barrier between worlds has been broken and Riverdale is at the center of all of it.
Written by JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER series writer Frank Tieri, with art by Pat & Tim Kennedy and Joe Eisma, inks by Bob Smith and Ryan Jampole, colors by Matt Herms, and letters by Jack Morelli, JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA #2 is the can’t-miss Archie Horror comic event of the year!
JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA #2 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms June 5, 2019 and features variant covers by Dan Panosian and Darick Robertson.
JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #2 (of 5)
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms
Variant Covers: Dan Panosian, Darick Robertson
On Sale Date: 6/5
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.