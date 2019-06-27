Who will reign over Riverdale? Take a look inside Blossoms 666 #5

It’s all been leading to this! Will Cheryl and Jason Blossom achieve their dark destinies or will their long-lost brother Julian spoil everything? The final issue of BLOSSOMS 666 holds the answers… and perhaps a few more questions.

BLOSSOMS 666 puts Riverdale’s most popular and stylish twins into a creepy new light written by horror comics master Cullen Bunn (Uncanny X-Men), with art by Laura Braga (Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica), colors by Matt Herms (THE ARCHIES), and letters by Jack Morelli (VAMPIRONICA).

BLOSSOMS 666 #5 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms July 17, 2019 and features variant covers by Adam Gorham and Patrick Zircher with Matt Herms.

VARIANT COVERS