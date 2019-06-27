Home News Who will reign over Riverdale? Take a look inside Blossoms 666 #5

Who will reign over Riverdale? Take a look inside Blossoms 666 #5

Cover by Laura Braga

It’s all been leading to this! Will Cheryl and Jason Blossom achieve their dark destinies or will their long-lost brother Julian spoil everything? The final issue of BLOSSOMS 666 holds the answers… and perhaps a few more questions.

BLOSSOMS 666 puts Riverdale’s most popular and stylish twins into a creepy new light written by horror comics master Cullen Bunn (Uncanny X-Men), with art by Laura Braga (Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica), colors by Matt Herms (THE ARCHIES), and letters by Jack Morelli (VAMPIRONICA).

PRE-ORDER ISSUE #5 WITH YOUR LOCAL COMIC SHOP

BLOSSOMS 666 #5 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms July 17, 2019 and features variant covers by Adam Gorham and Patrick Zircher with Matt Herms.

VARIANT COVERS

BLOSSOMS 666 #5 (of 5)

This is it! Who will reign as the true Anti-Christ—Cheryl, Jason or their mysterious brother Julian? And what will become of Riverdale once darkness takes over? Find out in this shocking and jaw-dropping finale of Blossoms 666!

Script: Cullen Bunn
Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover Laura Braga
Cover B Variant: Adam Gorham
Cover C Variant: Pat Zircher, Matt Herms
On Sale Date: 7/17
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Comments are closed.