Who will reign over Riverdale? Take a look inside Blossoms 666 #5

It’s all been leading to this! Will Cheryl and Jason Blossom achieve their dark destinies or will their long-lost brother Julian spoil everything? The final issue of BLOSSOMS 666 holds the answers… and perhaps a few more questions.
BLOSSOMS 666 puts Riverdale’s most popular and stylish twins into a creepy new light written by horror comics master Cullen Bunn (Uncanny X-Men), with art by Laura Braga (Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica), colors by Matt Herms (THE ARCHIES), and letters by Jack Morelli (VAMPIRONICA).
BLOSSOMS 666 #5 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms July 17, 2019 and features variant covers by Adam Gorham and Patrick Zircher with Matt Herms.
VARIANT COVERS
This is it! Who will reign as the true Anti-Christ—Cheryl, Jason or their mysterious brother Julian? And what will become of Riverdale once darkness takes over? Find out in this shocking and jaw-dropping finale of Blossoms 666!
Script: Cullen Bunn
Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover Laura Braga
Cover B Variant: Adam Gorham
Cover C Variant: Pat Zircher, Matt Herms
On Sale Date: 7/17
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.