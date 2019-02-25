Werewolves attack in this preview of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #13!

As the epic first season of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER comes to a close, some mysteries will be resolved—but the answers will only raise even more questions about Jughead and his werewolf legacy! It’s all part of the big finale, leading up into our mind blowing JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA crossover in April!

Writer Frank Tieri and artist Joe Eisma, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Jack Morelli conclude the first season of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER as issue #13 arrives March 20th in comic shops and on digital platforms.

VARIANT COVERS: