WATCH: Riverdale Hits Rewind in Special Flashback Episode

It’s Riverdale High circa 1992, and KJ Apa delivers a hair-raising performance of Dokken’s “Dream Warriors” while playing a young Fred Andrews on the Wednesday, November 7, episode of Riverdale entitled “Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club” on The CW (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).

When Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Mädchen Amick) regarding the mystery about Gryphons and Gargoyles, Alice revisits her past via a flashback of her younger self, explaining how she, along with a young Fred, FP, Hermione, Hiram, Sierra, Penelope and Tom played the game. In the flashback episode, all the adult characters are played by their on-screen children: KJ Apa plays Fred Andrews, Cole Sprouse plays FP Jones, Camila Mendes plays Hermione Lodge, guest star Michael Consuelos plays Hiram Lodge, Ashleigh Murray plays Sierra McCoy, Madelaine Petsch plays Penelope Blossom, and Casey Cott plays Tom Keller.

With a nod to The Breakfast Club courtesy of a special appearance from Anthony Michael Hall as Principal Featherhead, Alice transports Betty back in time to a frenzied night in the school detention room. As “The Midnight Club” teens lose themselves in the Gryphons and Gargoyles’ “Ascension Party,” Fred Andrews leads a raucous rendition of Dokken’s “Dream Warriors” just before things take an ominous turn.

Formed by Don Dokken in 1979 alongside three other members, Dokken sold 10 million albums worldwide and in 1989, the band was nominated for the inaugural Grammy® Award for Best Metal Performance. The song “Dream Warriors” was written by Dokken members George Lynch and Jeff Pilson for the movie A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. It was also released on Dokken’s fourth album, Back for the Attack. The original music video featured Patricia Arquette and Robert Englund.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan with Mädchen Amick and Luke Perry.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are executive producers. Season three of Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Watch new episodes of RIVERDALE on The CW App, iTunes, and Netflix (International).

Read new stories set in the world of RIVERDALE on the Archie Comics App.

Original music from RIVERDALE can be purchased on iTunes.