WATCH: “Anything Goes” on Riverdale as Josie McCoy Performs at Veronica’s Speakeasy

Josie McCoy sings Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes” at the opening of Veronica’s speakeasy on the Wednesday, October 24 episode of Riverdale on The CW (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).

“Anything Goes” in Riverdale as Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) delivers a sultry rendition of the classic Cole Porter tune on opening night of Veronica’s speakeasy on the Wednesday, October 24 episode of Riverdale entitled, Chapter Thirty-Eight: “As Above, So Below” on The CW (8-9 p.m. ET/PT). As resident chanteuse of La Bonne Nuit, Josie’s powerful performance is perfect for the speakeasy’s debut, but a series of suspicious roadblocks threatened to derail the exciting moment. Desperate to keep Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe afloat with the additional income from her new business venture, Veronica enlists the help of Cheryl, Toni, Reggie, Kevin and Josie to ensure her grand opening goes off without a hitch.

With classy clientele dressed to the nines drinking mocktails and the arrival of a very unexpected guest, Josie’s haunting rendition of “Anything Goes” is performed alongside a burlesque routine from the Vixens.

Written by iconic composer and songwriter Cole Porter as the title song for his 1934 Broadway musical, the original “Anything Goes” had a more upbeat style than Josie’s rendition. The musical follows the amusing antics aboard an ocean liner between a stowaway and an heiress. Porter is also widely known for his 1949 musical Kiss Me, Kate, for which he received the Tony® Award for Composer and Lyricist. He has also been nominated for four Academy® Awards and two Grammy® Awards. “Anything Goes” was also recently covered by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Luke Perry, Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Mark Consuelos, and Skeet Ulrich.

Based on the Archie Comic s characters, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are executive producers. Season three of Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Watch new episodes of RIVERDALE on The CW App, iTunes, and Netflix (International).

Read new stories set in the world of RIVERDALE on the Archie Comics App.

Original music from RIVERDALE can be purchased on iTunes.