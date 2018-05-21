New rivals appear in BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #7!

“Maybe you’re not tough enough.”

In HUNTED PART 2, The Vixens have to balance trying to enact vigilante justice throughout Riverdale, finding a woman who has gone missing, and outsmarting the authorities! A mysterious figure from their recent past wants to help out -but the ladies aren’t so sure that he can be trusted. Plus, the Vixens encounter a rival biker gang – but are these formidable foes or potential new members?

On June 13th, join writer Jamie Lee Rotante, artist Jen Vaughn, colorists Elaina Unger and Matt Herms, letterer Rachel Deering for the second part of a new story arc – HUNTED – in BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #7!

VARIANT COVERS: