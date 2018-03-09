The Vixens’ secret is out in this early preview of BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #5!

“These girls are my friends.”

The Vixens venture to a high-thrills roller derby rink for some much needed bonding time! But when a familiar face suddenly appears to threaten their secret, will the girls retaliate or welcome the new challenger? Plus, Toni’s past catches up to her when she receives an eerie plea for help.



On April 4th, join writer Jamie Lee Rotante, artist Eva Cabrera (Kim and Kim), colorist Elaina Unger and letterer Rachel Deering for the rock-em-sock-em fifth issue of BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS!

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or pre-order your favorite cover from the Archie Comics Online Store!

Catch up with the series so far on the Archie Comics App or ComiXology! Get issues of BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

VARIANT COVERS: