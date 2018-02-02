The Vixens battle the Southside Serpents in this early preview of BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #4!

This is it — the battle you’ve all been waiting for! It’s the Southside Serpents vs. The Vixens in a face-off where all of Riverdale is at stake; but when the Serpents up the ante, things might get deadly!



On February 28th, join writer Jamie Lee Rotante, artist Eva Cabrera (Kim and Kim), colorist Elaina Unger and letterer Rachel Deering for the rock-em-sock-em fourth issue of BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS!

VARIANT COVERS: