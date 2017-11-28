Betty and Veronica are recruiting for the Vixens! Are you in? Preview BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #2!

The Vixens assemble! Betty and Veronica are willing to do whatever they can to defend their town from the dreaded Southside Serpents, but they can’t take down a rival group of bikers on their own. It’s time to call in some reinforcements… meet the newest additions to their all-girl gang!

On December 20th, join writer Jamie Lee Rotante, artist Eva Cabrera (Kim and Kim), colorist Elaina Unger and letterer Rachel Deering on a no-holds-barred thrill ride in BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #2!

