News Betty and Veronica are recruiting for the Vixens! Are you in? Preview BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #2!

Betty and Veronica are recruiting for the Vixens! Are you in? Preview BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #2!

Ron C. November 28, 2017

Cover by Eva Cabrera

The Vixens assemble! Betty and Veronica are willing to do whatever they can to defend their town from the dreaded Southside Serpents, but they can’t take down a rival group of bikers on their own. It’s time to call in some reinforcements… meet the newest additions to their all-girl gang!

On December 20th, join writer Jamie Lee Rotante, artist Eva Cabrera (Kim and Kim), colorist Elaina Unger and letterer Rachel Deering on a no-holds-barred thrill ride in BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #2!

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop! Pre-order your favorite cover from the Archie ShopGet issues of BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

VARIANT COVER:

Comments are closed