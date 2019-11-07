Veronica’s back for another bite in VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1

Riverdale’s own bombshell bloodsucker is back! Following the events of the Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica crossover, Veronica returns to her own universe, still a vampire. She’s not the same, and she knows it. And now she needs answers. But she may not be ready for what she’s about to discover!



The first issue of the newest Archie Horror mini-series will be available in comic shops and on digital platforms December 4th from writers Frank Tieri and Michael Moreci, artist Audrey Mok, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli.

